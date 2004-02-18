Aguas de Guipuzcoa

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The construction of several main sewers and wastewater treatment plants in river basins under the responsibility of the promoter.
The project will contribute to improve the quality of surface, coastal and bathing waters and reduce pollution in the province of Guipuzcoa with an expected positive effect on tourism and economic activity.
As a wastewater treatment project, its effect on the environment will be positive. The project will complete the pending wastewater infrastructures, of the area served by the promoter, required to comply with the 91/271/EEC Urban Waste Water Directive. The receiving waters are not classified as sensitive and the project is not concerned with environmentally sensitive areas. Taking into account the proximity of the project with the French border the project will also have positive transboundary effects. The promoter is required to comply with the norms imposed by the Directive 97/11/EC. None of the proposed works fall under the competence of Annex 1 of the mentioned Directive on environment.
The promoter is required to comply with the European directives in regards to invitations to tender.
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