AMENAGEMENT HYDROELECTRIQUE DE FELOU

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The project consists of construction of a 60 MW run-of-river hydropower plant close to the town of Kayes in Mali. It forms part of the OMVS’s power supply strategy for Mali, Mauritania and Senegal.
The project will make it possible to increase the power generation capacity of Mali, Mauritania and Senegal while limiting costs. This will enable these countries to meet the strongly growing demand for electricity and assist their economic development.
If the project were to be constructed in the EU, it would fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive (97/11/EC). An Environmental Impact Study has been carried out, including public participation. Taking into account the proposed environmental and social mitigation measures, the overall environmental impact is considered acceptable.
The tender process for the turnkey contract is ongoing after publication in the Official Journal on 14 April 2006 of the pre-qualification announcement. Other project components not financed by the Bank follow World Bank procedures, which are in line with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement.
Electricity.
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