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KATOWICE MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 50,000,000
Composite infrastructure : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
14/10/2004 : € 50,000,000
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Summary sheet

Release date
30 March 2004
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/10/2004
20030338
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Katowice Municipal Infrastructure II
City of Katowice.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million.
Approx. EUR 150 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project focuses on urban renewal and regeneration and includes schemes in the field of environmental protection, transport, health, education, culture, urban renewal and rehabilitation of associated municipal infrastructure and community facilities in the City.

To improve the urban infrastructure of the City of Katowice in order to increase the quality of life of its citizens and attractiveness of the City for investors.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Schemes will be designed in accordance with relevant Polish and EU environmental regulations including Environmental Impact Assessments where appropriate. Particular attention will be paid to nature conservation aspects.

Compliant with EU Directives.

Comments

Municipal infrastructure.

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Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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