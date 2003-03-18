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CST EXPANSION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 56,540,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Brazil : € 56,540,000
Industry : € 56,540,000
Signature date(s)
21/07/2004 : € 56,540,000
Other links
Related press
EIB loan for private sector steelwork CST in Brazil

Summary sheet

Release date
19 December 2003
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/07/2004
20030318
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Companhia Siderurgica de Tubarão (CST)
Companhia Siderurgica de Tubarão
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Approx. USD 70 M (equivalent of EUR 61 m at current exchange rates)
Approx. USD 600 M (equivalent of EUR 523 M at current exchange rates)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the construction and operation a liquid steel production line including continuous casting into slabs.

To contribute to the country’s efficient uses of domestic natural resources and positively impact the national economy, creating employment and generating income, while also supporting an EU based company in its development in South America.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Environmental impact studies will be carried out as applicable and mitigating and/or compensation measures applied as necessary.

In line with EIB guidelines for private industry projects.

Comments

Siderurgy.

Other links
Related press
EIB loan for private sector steelwork CST in Brazil

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EIB loan for private sector steelwork CST in Brazil
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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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