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SVILUPPO PROVINCIA DI ROMA

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 200,000,000
Composite infrastructure : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
21/07/2004 : € 200,000,000
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EUR 200 million for the development in the Province of Rome

Summary sheet

Release date
16 June 2004
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/07/2004
20030316
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Sviluppo Provincia di Roma
Province of Rome.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 200 m.
Up to EUR 500 m.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The proposed loan is directed at supporting the investments foreseen in the 2004-2006 capital investment plan of the local authority directed at improving the innovation capacity of the area and its social cohesion. More specifically, the loan will finance infrastructure schemes in the areas of education, transport and other priority investments schemes in line with the European objectives.

The allocation of the credit line will give a special emphasis to assisting schemes located in EU assisted areas in the province’s territory. In this respect, it is expected that a 50% share of the expenditures funded under the facility will be employed in assisted areas.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The schemes – mostly of small scale - will be carried out in full compliance with EU rules.

In line with EU procedures.

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Related press
EUR 200 million for the development in the Province of Rome

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

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Related press
EUR 200 million for the development in the Province of Rome
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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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