Sviluppo Provincia di Roma

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The proposed loan is directed at supporting the investments foreseen in the 2004-2006 capital investment plan of the local authority directed at improving the innovation capacity of the area and its social cohesion. More specifically, the loan will finance infrastructure schemes in the areas of education, transport and other priority investments schemes in line with the European objectives.
The allocation of the credit line will give a special emphasis to assisting schemes located in EU assisted areas in the province’s territory. In this respect, it is expected that a 50% share of the expenditures funded under the facility will be employed in assisted areas.
The schemes – mostly of small scale - will be carried out in full compliance with EU rules.
In line with EU procedures.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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