Signature(s)
Summary sheet
ZIEKENHUIS DE TJONGERSCHANS
Thialfweg 44
NL-8441 PW HEERENVEEN
The project concerns the modernisation, reconfiguration and redevelopment of Ziekenhuis De Tjongerschans. It entails the construction of one new building and a parking deck and the demolition and partial renovation and equipment of several other facilities deemed unfit for meeting future capacity and healthcare requirements.
Objectives of this project are to reduce the acute problem of waiting lists for hospital services in The Netherlands. The more efficient use of resources, as well as the impacts of enhancements to human capital, should have a positive developmental effect on this Objective 2 region.
The project does not affect any protected area and according to Dutch legislation is not included in Annex II of the Council Directive 97/11/EEC on Environmental Impact Assessment as Urban Development. The Dutch national authority that issued the required building permit studied the environmental impact of the project and concluded that it meets the provisions of stringent national regulations.
Heerenveen Hospital followed the tendering procedures specified by the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport and the Bouwcollege.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.