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ALLIED IRISH BANKS SME GL VIII

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Ireland : € 150,000,000
Credit lines : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
24/10/2003 : € 150,000,000
Other links
Related press
EUR 150 mio for a global loan to AIB to support SMEs in Ireland

Summary sheet

Release date
2 September 2003
Status
Reference
Signed | 24/10/2003
20030303
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Allied Irish Banks plc Global Loan VIII

Allied Irish Banks plc

Attn: Gabrielle Croke, Credit & Bank Relations, AIB Capital Markets, Carrisbrook House, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4, Tel: +353 1 874 0222.

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million.
In line with normal global loan criteria, the EIB would finance up to 50% of eligible project costs.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Global loan dedicated to finance projects promoted by small and medium sized companies (“SMEs”).

To provide an alternative source of funding for financial institutions to enhance their SME lending.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The financial intermediary will undertake to promote compliance of the sub-projects with relevant national and EU law.

EIB procurement guidelines for global loans will be applied.

Other links
Related press
EUR 150 mio for a global loan to AIB to support SMEs in Ireland

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EUR 150 mio for a global loan to AIB to support SMEs in Ireland
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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