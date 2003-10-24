Summary sheet
The proposed Project concerns the design, construction, finance and operation of a new section of the E39 trunk road between Handeland and Feda, in south-west Norway, and the operation and maintenance of an existing section of the motorway between Lyngdal and Flekkefjord.
The Project is expected to create benefits in user cost, time savings and accident reduction. The Project will make the Lyngdal – Flekkefjord section of E39 15 km shorter and thus result in a quicker road connection for trunk traffic and better accessibility for local traffic in the area. At the same time, the development will provide a better residential environment along the existing road.
An impact assessment for E39 Handeland-Feda was approved on 5th April 1995. The status of the EIA and mitigations will be investigated further during appraisal.
The Project was advertised in the Official Journal of the European Communities on 10 October 2002 (2002/S 197 – 155614). Four international consortia have been shortlisted and are currently preparing bids.
Roads.
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