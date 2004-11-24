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METRO MUNICIPALITY PROJECT I - TSHWANE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 30,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
South Africa : € 30,000,000
Composite infrastructure : € 30,000,000
Signature date(s)
21/06/2005 : € 30,000,000
Other links
Related press
EIB finances part of Tshwane's and eThekwini's municipal expenditures

Summary sheet

Release date
24 November 2004
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/06/2005
20030273
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Metro Municipality Project I - Tshwane
City of Tshwane Metropilitan Municipality (CTMM)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 30 million
EUR 500 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project involves the co-financing of the 2004-2007 investment programme of the Tshwane Municipality, which includes capital expenditure for infrastructure (water, electricity and roads).

Increase the quality of life in the city, particularly in those areas, mostly in the North, where 40% of the population is located, which is suffering from poor access to piped water, sanitation and electricity.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Urban infrastructure and services are usually relatively innocuous for the environment and some of the investments foreseen (green areas, urban renewal) will in fact have very positive results for the local environment and the quality of life of CTMM inhabitants.

CTMM will abide by the principles of proper accounting and proper bidding procedures for municipal construction and operation contracts.

Comments

Multisector, including urban infrastructure and utilities

Other links
Related press
EIB finances part of Tshwane's and eThekwini's municipal expenditures

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EIB finances part of Tshwane's and eThekwini's municipal expenditures
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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