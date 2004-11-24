Metro Municipality Project I - Tshwane

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The project involves the co-financing of the 2004-2007 investment programme of the Tshwane Municipality, which includes capital expenditure for infrastructure (water, electricity and roads).
Increase the quality of life in the city, particularly in those areas, mostly in the North, where 40% of the population is located, which is suffering from poor access to piped water, sanitation and electricity.
Urban infrastructure and services are usually relatively innocuous for the environment and some of the investments foreseen (green areas, urban renewal) will in fact have very positive results for the local environment and the quality of life of CTMM inhabitants.
CTMM will abide by the principles of proper accounting and proper bidding procedures for municipal construction and operation contracts.
Multisector, including urban infrastructure and utilities
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