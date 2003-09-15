WAKEFIELD HOSPITALS PPP

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Summary sheet
The Project comprises the reconfiguration and modernisation of two hospital sites in Pinderfields (Wakefield) and Pontefract. It includes new building and refurbishment of existing buildings and some equipment provision.
The Project is fully in line with both regional and national health priorities. In particular, it responds to the recommendations of a strategic review of options for modernising health care supported by local health services and local authorities. The project will support the introduction of modern models of care and address the problems of an outdated and inappropriate healthcare capital stock.
The project concerns the redevelopment of existing hospital sites. It is expected to significantly enhance the built environment within which staff work and patients receive care. The project is subject to full planning permission that includes the analysis of potential impacts on the environment of the facility. All environmental mitigating measures required by the planning authority are to be included in the project but no particular environmental impact is foreseen.
The project was advertised in the Official Journal in October 2002, and the selection of the preferred partner is on-going.
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