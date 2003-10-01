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MULTI-SECTOR SUPPORT FACILITY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 500,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 500,000,000
Education : € 200,000,000
Transport : € 300,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/11/2003 : € 200,000,000
20/11/2003 : € 300,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
1 October 2003
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/11/2003
20030235
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Multi-Sector Support Facility
Republic of Poland acting through Central and Local Government.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 500 Million
Approximately EUR 1 billion
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The Project will consist of investments in transport and human capital infrastructure.

The purpose of the proposed Facility is to part-finance priority investments, which have been included in Poland’s current medium-term capital Investment Programme. It will target the existing stock of partially completed and ready to be launched schemes, supported by the Government, EU and World Bank, to remove bottlenecks and strengthen the implementation capacity of the Polish authorities.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Schemes will be designed in accordance with relevant Polish and EU environmental regulations including Environment Impact Assessments where appropriate. Particular attention will be paid to nature conservation aspects.

Compliant with EU Directives.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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