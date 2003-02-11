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NHS LIFT UK PRIMARY HEALTHCARE AG LOAN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 223,630,264.64
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 223,630,264.64
Urban development : € 111,815,132.32
Health : € 111,815,132.32
Signature date(s)
22/07/2004 : € 111,815,132.32
22/07/2004 : € 111,815,132.32

Summary sheet

Release date
30 March 2004
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/07/2004
20030211
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
NHS LIFT Primary Healthcare Agency Loan

Barclays Bank plc; UK government's Department of Health; Partnerships for Health.
Contact: Philip Richardson, Director, PFI Unit,Barclays Bank plc, 54 Lombard Street, London EC3P 3AH.

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to GBP 150m in aggregate. Barclays Bank plc will direct EIB finance into NHS LIFT projects.
At least GBP 300m.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

NHS LIFT is an initiative in UK’s National Health Service (“NHS”) to deliver modern integrated primary health care facilities, particularly in deprived urban areas. Under the scheme, public-private partnership companies will be formed to develop and rent the facilities to local NHS agencies and general practitioner doctors.

The project aims to improve healthcare services where health need is greatest and where there is a disproportionately high number of sub-standard general practitioner premises.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Barclays Bank plc will provide information to allow EIB to review the environmental implications of the projects including planning requirements and the eventual impact of the projects on the local environment.

The projects that are to be financed by EIB will be procured in accordance with EU Directives where these apply.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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