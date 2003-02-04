LYON PROTECTION ET TRAITEMENT DES EAUX

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Summary sheet
The project involves the restructuring and modernisation of the drinking water supply and sewage treatment systems of Greater Lyons. In particular, it includes:
- the upgrading and enlargement of the Pierre-Bénite sewage treatment plant and construction of the Jonage plant;
- the reorganisation and modernisation of the sewerage system;
- the protection of drinking water resources and creation of secondary resources;
- the first phase of water main replacement (total length of network 3 600 km) to ensure compliance with the new EU standards on drinking water quality. The extension of the Pierre Bénite sewage treatment plant, the main component of the operation, represents France's largest sanitation project (outside the Paris conurbation) for the years ahead.
Restructuring and modernisation of the drinking water supply and sewage treatment systems of the Lyons conurbation.
The project will help to significantly improve the living conditions of the population and alleviate the environmental impact of Greater Lyons. Certain components of the project (enlargement of the treatment plant, incinerator) may fall within Annex I or II of Directive 97/11/EC amending Directive 85/337/EEC on environmental impact assessment. These components will be examined at the project appraisal stage. Respect for any protected natural areas will also be examined in the course of the project appraisal, as will the application of the water resource development and management plan in the project area and the implementation of the EU water framework directive.
The tendering procedures accord with the relevant EU directives and will be discussed with the promoter in the course of the project appraisal.
Environment.
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