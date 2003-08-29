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AIRPORTS MODERNISATION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 12,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Montenegro : € 12,000,000
Transport : € 12,000,000
Signature date(s)
18/08/2008 : € 1,000,000
27/02/2004 : € 11,000,000
Other links
Related press
EUR 12 mio for the modernisation of the Montenegrin Airports

Summary sheet

Release date
29 August 2003
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/02/2004
20030195
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Airports Modernisation
Montenegro Airport Management Company (MAMC).
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Approximately EUR 11.50 million.
Approximately EUR 25 million.
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The proposed project includes urgent investments in Podgorica and Tivat Airports to meet with basic customer services, security and standards.

The two airports are in need of a series of modernization and upgrading measures in line with international airport requirements.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The present investments, which aim at compliance with international safety and service standards, are as such not considered to have a negative impact on the environment compared to a “no-project” situation. However, where investments turn out to contribute to significant airport capacity enhancement, the Bank would require appropriate environmental studies. Such requirements will be determined during appraisal.

EIB procedures for international procurement would be applied, where relevant.

Comments

Airport.

Other links
Related press
EUR 12 mio for the modernisation of the Montenegrin Airports

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EUR 12 mio for the modernisation of the Montenegrin Airports
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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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