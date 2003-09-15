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STT - METRO LEGER DE TUNIS II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 45,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Tunisia : € 45,000,000
Transport : € 45,000,000
Signature date(s)
18/12/2003 : € 45,000,000
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EUR 45 mio for the extension and upgrading of the light metro network in Greater Tunis

Summary sheet

Release date
15 September 2003
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/12/2003
20030188
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
STT- MÉTRO LÉGER DE TUNIS II (Urban transport in Greater Tunis)
Société de Transport de Tunis (STT)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Approximately EUR 60 million from the Bank's own resources under the EUROMED II Mandate (2000-2007).
Approximately EUR 120 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the upgrading and extension of the light metro network in the Tunisian capital. It comprises the extension of Line No. 4 to La Manouba campus, expansion of the capacity of the central section, renewal of infrastructure on the TGM (Tunis-Goulette-La Marsa) line and purchase of rolling stock.

The proposed investments are scheduled under Tunisia's Tenth National Economic and Social Development Plan (2002-2006). Large-scale urban expansion in the areas covered by the project is generating constantly increasing transport needs. The project will significantly improve the population's access to public transport as well as traffic conditions in the areas concerned, whilst safeguarding the environment. Upgrading the urban transport system is a key element in sustaining the country's development. By helping to improve the population's quality of life, the project is in line with goals set under the Bank's FEMIP facility.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Tunisian National Environmental Protection Agency (ANPE) will ratify the conclusions of the environmental impact studies or, if necessary, prescribe the mitigatory/remedial measures to be carried out. An EIA will be conducted for the project. On the basis of available information and subject to the findings of the environmental impact studies, yet to be finalised, the project is expected to have a moderate environmental impact during the construction phase. Lasting impacts would be negligible and, overall, the project is likely to have a beneficial effect on regional development and the quality of the urban environment.

The contracts for the project's various components will be put out to international tender with publication in the OJEC.

Comments

Urban transport.

Other links
Related press
EUR 45 mio for the extension and upgrading of the light metro network in Greater Tunis

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

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EUR 45 mio for the extension and upgrading of the light metro network in Greater Tunis
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Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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