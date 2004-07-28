BOAD PG IV

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Global loan to finance projects promoted by enterprises in the private and commercial public sectors in WAEMU member countries.
- Guarantee facility in the form of i) a partial guarantee for BOAD loans to enterprises and ii) a partial counter-guarantee for BOAD guarantees on an enterprise's bond issues or similar securities.
- Participation in BOAD's capital increase drawing on Investment Facility resources: from 0.3% to 0.6% of capital.
To underpin and develop West African Development Bank (BOAD) operations in support of the private sector, promote a wider gamut of financial instruments and bolster the regional capital market.
The policy and procedures manual for environmental management, recently adopted by BOAD's Board of Directors, is satisfactory.
The Bank's procurement rules for global loans will apply.
Industrial, agribusiness, mining, tourism and service sectors.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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