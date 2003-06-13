ATHENS METRO B

Summary sheet
ATTIKO METRO S.A.
Contact: Ms. S. Trezou
The project consists of the design, construction and commissioning of four extensions to lines 2 and 3 of the Athens Metro comprising 13 km of underground tracks, 11 stations and 2 depots. It also includes the required electromechanical systems (signalling, automatic train supervision, track work equipment and power supply) and communications as well as the supply of 21 fully automated trains (7 of which will be double voltage). Supplementary works are also included, in particular parking and transfer facilities.
The project will, by extending the metro system to heavily populated areas as well as to the new Athens International Airport, further enhance the benefits accrued to users of public transport and of the road network at large as well as to the environment. It will thus reinforce substantial time savings enjoyed by inhabitants and visitors alike in their transfers to the city centre (estimated at 50%) and observed improvements in the air quality of the metropolis (reductions of 4% in carbon dioxide pollution and 12% in ozone pollution) resulting from the operation of Athens Metro since 2000.
The Bank requires of the Promoter to fully comply will all relevant EU legislation in the field of the environment (The project already benefits from the findings of an Environmental Impact Assessment).
The Bank requires of the Promoter to fully comply with the provisions of the relevant EU procurement legislation.
Regional Development and Improvement of the Urban Environment (Transport).
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