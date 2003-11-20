Grandi Stazioni

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The proposed project concerns the refurbishment and restructuring of the 13 main railway station complexes in Italy and associated urban renewal works. The main works foresee the renovation of buildings, facilities and open space in the areas surrounding the stations, so that these areas can be regenerated and transformed into more liveable and commercially attractive environments in strategic inner-city locations. The project may also include an investment for the renewal of the main Prague railway stations under the concession won by GS.
The proposed project aims to renovate structures and services and increase customer satisfaction by establishing a new station model: not only a transit point but an “urban piazza” that’s available to travellers and dwellers. The refurbished stations will therefore become attractive economic and commercial centres, acting as a catalyst for broader based regeneration in key inner-city locations, as well as creating new employment opportunities.
The works will have an important impact on the urban environment of the cities concerned.
Contracts to be awarded will be subject to EU tendering procedures, with OJEU publication when necessary.
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