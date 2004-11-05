LIAISON MARITIME DAKAR-ZIGUINCHOR

Summary sheet
Acquisition of a Ro-Ro ferry for passenger and goods transport between Dakar and the Casamance region and related port works.
To connect the two halves of Senegal (the only economic link by road passes through Gambia), support agricultural, fisheries and horticultural production destined for the domestic market, promote tourism and develop national coastal shipping, while relieving the State of responsibility for the direct operation of this strategic transport line (operation and management of the ferry will be entrusted to a private company).
The main environmental advantage of sea transport is that it produces less carbon dioxide than road transport and prevents additional traffic congestion. The ferry will also comply with the provisions of the IMO (International Maritime Organization) conventions on passenger safety and the restriction of sea pollution, in particular MARPOL (the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships).
A single contract to design and build the ferry will be awarded following an international call for tenders published in the Official Journal of the European Union (OJEU). A call for expressions of interest with a view to selecting the ferry’s operator was published in the OJEU of 22.04.2004.
Transport. Storage and communications.
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