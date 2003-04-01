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ST HELENS AND KNOWSLEY HOSPITALS PPP

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 217,504,211.42
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 217,504,211.42
Health : € 217,504,211.42
Signature date(s)
1/06/2006 : € 217,504,211.42
Other links
Related press
EIB loan for St Helens and Knowsley hospitals

Summary sheet

Release date
1 April 2003
Status
Reference
Signed | 01/06/2006
20030133
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
St Helens and Knowsley Hospitals PPP Project
St Helens and Knowsley Hospitals National Health Service Trust (the “Trust”)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Approximately GBP 100 million (approx. EUR 149 million)
Approximately GBP 205 million (approx. EUR 303 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The Project comprises the reconfiguration and modernisation of three hospital sites in St Helens and Knowsley. It includes new building, refurbishment of existing buildings and some equipment provision.

The Project is fully in line with both regional and national health priorities. In particular, it responds to the recommendations of a strategic review of options for modernising health care supported by local health services and local authorities. The project will support the introduction of modern models of care and address the problems of an outdated and inappropriate healthcare capital stock. Moreover the investment is located in an area of extremely high health need. It will also have a powerful impact on local economic development in a highly disadvantaged area.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project will significantly enhance the built environment within which staff work and patients receive care. Located in an urban area, the new buildings will substitute for obsolete existing ones dedicated to the same activity. During appraisal, the Bank will verify whether the development is covered by Directive 97/11/EC.

The project was advertised in the Official Journal in October 2002, and the selection of the preferred partner is on-going.

Other links
Related press
EIB loan for St Helens and Knowsley hospitals

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EIB loan for St Helens and Knowsley hospitals
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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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