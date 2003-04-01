ST HELENS AND KNOWSLEY HOSPITALS PPP

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Summary sheet
The Project comprises the reconfiguration and modernisation of three hospital sites in St Helens and Knowsley. It includes new building, refurbishment of existing buildings and some equipment provision.
The Project is fully in line with both regional and national health priorities. In particular, it responds to the recommendations of a strategic review of options for modernising health care supported by local health services and local authorities. The project will support the introduction of modern models of care and address the problems of an outdated and inappropriate healthcare capital stock. Moreover the investment is located in an area of extremely high health need. It will also have a powerful impact on local economic development in a highly disadvantaged area.
The project will significantly enhance the built environment within which staff work and patients receive care. Located in an urban area, the new buildings will substitute for obsolete existing ones dedicated to the same activity. During appraisal, the Bank will verify whether the development is covered by Directive 97/11/EC.
The project was advertised in the Official Journal in October 2002, and the selection of the preferred partner is on-going.
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