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SPIMINT EASTERN EUROPE GL I

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Slovenia : € 100,000,000
Credit lines : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
30/10/2003 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related press
EUR 100 mio to support SMES in Hungary, Romania and Slovenia

Summary sheet

Release date
16 April 2003
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/10/2003
20030132
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SPIMINT Eastern Europe GL I
Subsidiaries of or banks associated to Sanpaolo IMI Internazionale, Pedova, with banking activities in countries of Central and Eastern Europe, including but not limited to Inter Europa Bank, Hungary, West Bank, Romania and Banka Koper, Slovenia.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 150 million
Not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The proposed operation is conceived as an “umbrella” facility making EIB funds flexibly available for the banking subsidiaries or associates of SPIMINT in the countries concerned.

Financing of investments of small/medium scale with a special focus on the support of small and medium sized enterprises, but also including local authorities.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The financial intermediary will undertake to promote compliance of the sub-projects with relevant national and EU law.

EIB procurement guidelines for global loans will be applied.

Comments

Energy, environmental protection, general infrastructure projects, health and education and social housing, if integrated in well-defined urban rehabilitation schemes.

Other links
Related press
EUR 100 mio to support SMES in Hungary, Romania and Slovenia

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EUR 100 mio to support SMES in Hungary, Romania and Slovenia
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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