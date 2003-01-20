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VILLACH AUTOMOTIVE CHIPS R&D

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 95,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Austria : € 95,000,000
Industry : € 95,000,000
Signature date(s)
30/06/2005 : € 45,000,000
6/12/2004 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related press
EUR 50 million for a semiconductor R&D centre in Austria

Summary sheet

Release date
19 November 2003
Status
Reference
Signed | 06/12/2004
20030120
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Villach Automotive Chips R&D
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AUSTRIA AG, Villach, Austria is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infineon Technologies AG, Munich (Germany)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
About EUR 95 million.
About EUR 190 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The Promoter has an investment programme over the period 2003-2006 which concerns investments in the R&D centre and the upgrading of production facilities.

The project helps to foster the long-term viability of the Promoter’s plant in Villach as a worldwide R&D and production centre for automotive and industrial chips. The Project also helps a strong European promoter in its effort to diversify into products and applications where Europe has a better ability to compete worldwide.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

All eligible projects will have to respect the environmental conditions outlined in European and national legislation.

All eligible projects will have to respect the rules and conditions on procurement set out in European and national legislation.

Comments

Micro-electronics.

Other links
Related press
EUR 50 million for a semiconductor R&D centre in Austria

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

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Related press
EUR 50 million for a semiconductor R&D centre in Austria
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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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