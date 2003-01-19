Voestalpine F&E / Schienentechnik

Summary sheet
The project consists mainly of research and development supporting advanced processes and product-innovation and investments in the Promoter’s plants and of investments to meet increasing demand for high performance rail.
In order to meet the demand for high quality steel products and components and to further optimise metallurgical, welding and steel-forming processes, the Promoter focuses further on materials, products and processes research, development and innovation. The auxiliary investments in the Promoter’s rail systems division will permit to further minimize the already narrow product tolerances for achieving new higher standards in product quality.
The programme covers various sites and includes elements that are likely to be included in Annex II of Directive 97/11. The situation will be reviewed during appraisal.
The company is expected to supply its equipment and services for the project, amongst the few specialised engineering companies, using international negotiations. This procedure, usual in this industry, would be in the best interests of the project and in line with the Bank’s procurement policy for private industry projects.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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