VENETO BANCA GL

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Name: Dott. Fabrizio Tofanelli
Veneto Banca S.c.a.r.l.
Contact: ph: 0423.283207
Multipurpose global loan facility to finance projects of SMEs in industry, services and tourism; public and private promoters with respect to small and medium-sized projects in environment, energy and eligible infrastructure (including health, education and social housing) located mainly in Italy, and for a part, in Romania.
A portion of the facility would be destined to operations in Romania through the group's Italian-based subsidiary Banca Italo-Romena S.p.A., specialized in the support of direct investments by SMEs in Romania.
To sustain projects aiming to increase the productivity and competitiveness of small and medium-sized enterprises; to promote investments leading to a more rational use of energy and environmental protection; to promote small and medium-sized infrastructure investments of regional or Community interest.
Complying with EU and national legislation on environmental protection.
Projects presented under the loan to comply with EU procurement procedures. For large investments the Bank recommends that international bidding procedures be followed whenever possible, even if EU directives do not apply.
Cf. project description above.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.