VENETO BANCA GL

Multipurpose global loan facility to finance projects of SMEs in industry, services and tourism; public and private promoters with respect to small and medium-sized projects in environment, energy and eligible infrastructure (including health, education and social housing) located mainly in Italy, and for a part, in Romania.

A portion of the facility would be destined to operations in Romania through the group's Italian-based subsidiary Banca Italo-Romena S.p.A., specialized in the support of direct investments by SMEs in Romania.