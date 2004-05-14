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WALLOON SOCIAL HOUSING REHAB. I

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 250,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Belgium : € 250,000,000
Urban development : € 250,000,000
Signature date(s)
13/12/2007 : € 100,000,000
24/06/2004 : € 150,000,000
Other links
Related press
EUR 250 million for social housing rehabilitation in Wallonia
Related press
Belgium: EUR 100 million EIB loan for the renovation of social housing in Wallonia

Summary sheet

Release date
14 May 2004
Status
Reference
Signed | 24/06/2004
20030062
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Walloon Social Housing Rehabilitation I

Société Wallonne du Logement (SWL).
Charleroi.

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 250m.
Around EUR 1bn.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the upgrade and renovation of low-cost social housing in designated urban renewal areas in Wallonia. The 5-year investment programme will affect some 35,800 homes spread among all 5 provinces in the Walloon Region, particularly in regional development areas.

The objective is to provide new or replacement social housing, refurbish older social dwellings and convert appropriate and otherwise redundant buildings to housing use, supported by complementary investment in urban infrastructure and other environmental improvements, in selected urban localities.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

It is unlikely that an EIA is required for any of the sub-projects due to their nature and location. Whilst there may be some minor environmental impact during construction/renovation work, the net environmental and social impact will be wholly positive.

Procurement is under Services Directive 92/50/EEC and Public Works Directive 93/37/EEC for actual project works.

Other links
Related press
EUR 250 million for social housing rehabilitation in Wallonia
Related press
Belgium: EUR 100 million EIB loan for the renovation of social housing in Wallonia

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EUR 250 million for social housing rehabilitation in Wallonia
Related press
Belgium: EUR 100 million EIB loan for the renovation of social housing in Wallonia
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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