WALLOON SOCIAL HOUSING REHAB. I

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Société Wallonne du Logement (SWL).
Charleroi.
The project concerns the upgrade and renovation of low-cost social housing in designated urban renewal areas in Wallonia. The 5-year investment programme will affect some 35,800 homes spread among all 5 provinces in the Walloon Region, particularly in regional development areas.
The objective is to provide new or replacement social housing, refurbish older social dwellings and convert appropriate and otherwise redundant buildings to housing use, supported by complementary investment in urban infrastructure and other environmental improvements, in selected urban localities.
It is unlikely that an EIA is required for any of the sub-projects due to their nature and location. Whilst there may be some minor environmental impact during construction/renovation work, the net environmental and social impact will be wholly positive.
Procurement is under Services Directive 92/50/EEC and Public Works Directive 93/37/EEC for actual project works.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.