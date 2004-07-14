Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The aim of the overall investment is to gradually replace 4 diesel generators with a maximum unit output of 14 MWe, which have been operating for 20 years, with 6 new identical diesel generators each producing 10 MWe. The project concerns the new power station to house these generator sets, together with 4 of the new sets.
To maintain and enhance the reliability of SNIM's operations by renewing and modernising its principal facilities, of which a key component is the Guelbs power station.
Within the European Union, such a project would come under Annex II to Directive 97/11/EC. In Mauritania, the decrees implementing the environment law are currently being prepared. However, as part of the project, a concise environmental impact assessment has been conducted by an independent consultant. The only significant impact is the fact that there will continue to be SOx emissions. Measures to reduce and mitigate the emissions and the residual impact are considered acceptable in the light of Directive 1999/32/EC.
It is envisaged that the principal contract, including design and consultancy, will be on a turn-key basis. It will be awarded following a restricted international invitation to tender involving at least five competent suppliers originating from different countries and specialising in this type of generator and project.
Mines.
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