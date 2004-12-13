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BRUSSELS URBAN TRANSPORT - STIB

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 250,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Belgium : € 250,000,000
Transport : € 250,000,000
Signature date(s)
23/12/2003 : € 100,000,000
20/07/2005 : € 150,000,000
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EUR 250 million for upgrading public transport in Brussels

Summary sheet

Release date
13 December 2004
Status
Reference
Approved | 13/12/2004
20030046
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Brussels Urban Transport
Société des Transports Intercommunaux de Bruxelles (STIB)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 250m
EUR 565.2m
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Upgrading the Brussels public transport network by extending/modernizing the tramway lines, constructing/refurbishing depots and purchasing bus, tramway and metro rolling stock.

The objective of the project is to increase the modal share of public transport with the Brussels travel to work area. Substantial benefits to existing public transport users in terms of time savings and service quality are expected.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Environmental Impact Assessments will be carried out in accordance with applicable legislation.

The promoter is required to respect national and European legislation applicable to public authorities procurement.

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Related press
EUR 250 million for upgrading public transport in Brussels

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

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Related press
EUR 250 million for upgrading public transport in Brussels
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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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