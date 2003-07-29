Bel Ombre Hotel

Summary sheet
Pristine Resorts Ltd
Chantecler H.Q.
Gentilly, Moka
MAURITIUS
In the context of the redevelopment of portion of an extensive sugar estate into an Integrated Resort Scheme the project involves the construction and operation of a resort hotel comprising 158 keys. The project will be established in the southern part of Mauritius, one of the least developed but most unspoiled parts of the country.
As third largest foreign exchange earner, tourism has become a key sector for the economic development of Mauritius, a country which is endowed with only few other natural resources. Through its high standards and variety of unique features the project aims to enhance Mauritius as a destination for high quality, sustainable tourism.
The Developer is committed to meet all local regulations and the international hospitality industry standards for a sustainable tourism development. An EIA has been prepared and presented to the relevant authority for approval.
Procedures in line with the Bank's guidelines.
Tourism
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