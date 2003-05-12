Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

COURT OF JUSTICE MONS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Belgium : € 50,000,000
Urban development : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
12/05/2003 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related press
EUR 100 mio to finance infrastructure at Liège and Mons Courts of Justice

Summary sheet

Release date
20 June 2003
Status
Reference
Signed | 12/05/2003
20030007
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Court of Justice Mons
Régie des Bâtiments (“RdB”)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 112 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction of a new court of justice building as part of the renovation of the historic city centre.

The creation of a new juridical district in the historical centre of Mons, comprising redevelopment of former barracks, and renovation, conversion and extension of historical buildings surrounding the existing Cour of Justice, for the purpose of integrating all courts and related administrative offices in a single locality.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Notwithstanding some possible negative impacts during the construction process, the project is likely to lead to significant improvements in the urban environment once completed.

Régie des Bâtiments follows European procurement procedures, with OJEC publication when required. Tendering notice for the main building in the Courts Complex was published in OJEC in July 2002.

Comments

Public buildings.

Other links
Related press
EUR 100 mio to finance infrastructure at Liège and Mons Courts of Justice

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EUR 100 mio to finance infrastructure at Liège and Mons Courts of Justice
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications