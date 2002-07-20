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NIEDERSACHSEN HOCHSCHULFORSCHUNG

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 450,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 450,000,000
Services : € 225,000,000
Education : € 225,000,000
Signature date(s)
29/06/2005 : € 225,000,000
29/06/2005 : € 225,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
9 November 2004
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/06/2005
20020720
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Niedersachsen Hochschulforschung
The Federal State of Lower Saxony.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to 50% of project costs.
Up to EUR 1.5bn.
Location
Sector(s)
Description

Public-sector research in Germany is mainly performed either at (public) universities or independent research institutes, whereby most of the latter ones belong to the five German research organisations (Max-Planck-Gesellschaft, Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft, Helmholtz-Gemeinschaft, Deutsche Forschungs-gemeinschaft and Leibniz-Gemeinschaft). The joint financing of the German research organisations was part of an earlier project (“Niedersachsen Forschungsförderung”, 2004-0305). This operation focuses exclusively on research at Lower Saxony’s public universities. The state maintains 15 public universities and 5 universities of applied sciences. As professional staff at German public universities combines teaching obligations with research activities, it is conservatively assumed that up to 40% of their working time is devoted to research.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Federal Republic of Germany and the Federal States are subject to applicable EU Law and have adopted environmental legislation in line with standards mandated by relevant EU Directives.

German public procurement law complies fully with Directives 93/36/EEC, 93/37/EEC and 93/38/EEC. Hence any required tenders will be organised in compliance with these procurement directives.

Comments

Research and Development.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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