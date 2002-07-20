Niedersachsen Hochschulforschung

Summary sheet
Public-sector research in Germany is mainly performed either at (public) universities or independent research institutes, whereby most of the latter ones belong to the five German research organisations (Max-Planck-Gesellschaft, Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft, Helmholtz-Gemeinschaft, Deutsche Forschungs-gemeinschaft and Leibniz-Gemeinschaft). The joint financing of the German research organisations was part of an earlier project (“Niedersachsen Forschungsförderung”, 2004-0305). This operation focuses exclusively on research at Lower Saxony’s public universities. The state maintains 15 public universities and 5 universities of applied sciences. As professional staff at German public universities combines teaching obligations with research activities, it is conservatively assumed that up to 40% of their working time is devoted to research.
The Federal Republic of Germany and the Federal States are subject to applicable EU Law and have adopted environmental legislation in line with standards mandated by relevant EU Directives.
German public procurement law complies fully with Directives 93/36/EEC, 93/37/EEC and 93/38/EEC. Hence any required tenders will be organised in compliance with these procurement directives.
Research and Development.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.