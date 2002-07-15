Bremen Schulen- und Stadtsanierung

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The project consists of the restoration, reconstruction or modernisation of school buildings in Bremen as well as, to a smaller extent (i.e. to approximately 25%), of urban renewal. The majority of the subprojects will be located in assisted areas.
The project contributes to the improvement of educational facilities by improving the learning environment and by reducing operating costs and of the urban infrastructure in the Free Hanseatic City of Bremen. It mainly supports the educational targets of the Free Hanseatic City of Bremen and upgrades the urban environment of this region. The measures in educational infrastructure and the physical renewal of buildings may also have a positive impact on socio-economic environmental climate and the quality of life of the City of Bremen.
In all aspects, the educational estate will be improved. Most significantly, decontamination and investment in energy saving materials will help bring about environmental benefits. EU Directive 97/11/EEC does not specifically mention that educational activities require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). However, the amended version requires that in cases where Urban Development projects could be considered to be covered by Annex II of the Directive, the authority responsible is required to provide written determination as to whether an EIA is required or not either on a case by case basis, or according to pre-determined thresholds set by the Member State. This remains to be done. Apart from temporary inconveniences during rehabilitation works no environmental problems may be expected during project implementation.
In respect of procurement for public works, EU Directives (93/37/EEC) are embedded in German Federal Law and procurement will be carried out according to the requirements of EU Directives in respect of Services and Works contracts.
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