Tunisacier Steelworks

Summary sheet
The project involves the modernisation and expansion of an existing metallurgical plant, currently producing galvanised steel sheets, to transform it into a rolling and coated steel production centre, fully integrated with the parent’s Group’s overall upstream and downstream operations.
The objective is to enlarge the product range of the mill, enabling it to produce a much broader variety of cold-coated coils.
Studies on the impact of each element of of the project, as well as appropriate mitigating measures are presented to the competent Tunisian Authorities (Agence Nationale pour l’Environnement) and are approved individually. The project is expected to have relatively little environmental impact.
Usual procedure of international consultation with a few specialised engineering companies. This procedure, usual in this industry, is in the best interest of the project and in line with the Bank’s procurement policy for private industry projects.
Steel.
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