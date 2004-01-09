SCHULEN KREIS OFFENBACH

Summary sheet
Kreisausschuss des Kreises Offenbach
Werner-Hilpert-Str. 1
63128 Dietzenbach, Germany
The project will involve the rehabilitation, renovation and partial reconstruction of 88 schools comprising 450 buildings located in the Kreis Offenbach.
The improvement of education standards is an important priority for the Kreis Offenbach. By contributing to the modernisation of schools and other educational infrastructure, as well as the upgrading of multi-media, sports and other facilities on school premises, the loan will contribute to human capital formation and economic development in the region.
Education construction activities are not specifically mentioned by Council Directive 97/11/EEC, Annex II, in respect of the necessity of an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA).
This project is expected to be procured and awarded in conformity with relevant EU Directives. The procurement was advertised in the Official Journal.
Educational sector.
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