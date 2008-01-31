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IP4 AMARANTE-VILA REAL (PPP)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Portugal : € 200,000,000
Transport : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
30/05/2008 : € 20,000,000
30/05/2008 : € 25,992,780
30/05/2008 : € 28,158,845
30/05/2008 : € 51,597,833.75
30/05/2008 : € 74,250,541.25
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - PT

Summary sheet

Release date
31 January 2008
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/05/2008
20020677
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
IP4 Amarante-Vila Real PPP

A consortium to be selected through a public international tender process.

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to 50% of the project cost.
To be assessed.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the construction of a new toll motorway of 30 km between the cities of Amarante and Vila Real, in the north of Portugal (including a 6 km long tunnel). The project will be implemented through a DBFO concession with a duration of 30 years.

By delivering high quality road infrastructures, the project is expected to bring about significant benefits in terms of time-savings and safety.   

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Compliance with EU environmental directives and national laws shall be ensured.

Procurement procedures applied by the promoter are in compliance with Council Directives applicable to public authorities’ procurement, and national legislation.

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - PT

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications