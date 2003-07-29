SPIMI GROUP SME PG II

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Prêt global pour le financement, sur l'ensemble du territoire italien, de projets réalisés par des PME des secteurs de l'industrie, des services et du tourisme, notamment par le canal de la société de crédit-bail du groupe (SANPAOLO LEASINT S.p.A.).
Soutenir des projets visant à accroître la productivité et la compétitivité des micro-entreprises et des entreprises de petite taille (1 à 49 employés) dans les secteurs de l'industrie, des services et du tourisme (à concurrence de 70 % du montant du prêt global).
Respect de la législation européenne et italienne en matière de protection de l'environnement et droit d'effectuer des visites d'inspection sur place.
Les projets présentés dans le cadre du présent prêt devront être conformes aux procédures de l'Union européenne en matière de passation des marchés. Pour les investissements de grande dimension, la Banque recommande de suivre les procédures d'appel d'offres international dans la mesure du possible, même si les directives communautaires ne sont pas applicables.
Voir description du projet ci-dessus.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.