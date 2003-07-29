Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

SPIMI GROUP SME PG II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 400,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 400,000,000
Credit lines : € 400,000,000
Signature date(s)
13/07/2006 : € 100,000,000
30/11/2004 : € 100,000,000
15/12/2003 : € 200,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
29 July 2003
Status
Reference
Approved | 15/12/2003
20020671
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Prêt global SPIMI Group SME II
San Paolo IMI
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
400 millions d'EUR.
Le concours de la BEI couvrira au maximum 50 % du coût total de chaque projet financé.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Prêt global pour le financement, sur l'ensemble du territoire italien, de projets réalisés par des PME des secteurs de l'industrie, des services et du tourisme, notamment par le canal de la société de crédit-bail du groupe (SANPAOLO LEASINT S.p.A.).

Soutenir des projets visant à accroître la productivité et la compétitivité des micro-entreprises et des entreprises de petite taille (1 à 49 employés) dans les secteurs de l'industrie, des services et du tourisme (à concurrence de 70 % du montant du prêt global).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Respect de la législation européenne et italienne en matière de protection de l'environnement et droit d'effectuer des visites d'inspection sur place.

Les projets présentés dans le cadre du présent prêt devront être conformes aux procédures de l'Union européenne en matière de passation des marchés. Pour les investissements de grande dimension, la Banque recommande de suivre les procédures d'appel d'offres international dans la mesure du possible, même si les directives communautaires ne sont pas applicables.

Comments

Voir description du projet ci-dessus.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications