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TUI HOTELES

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 21,400,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Portugal : € 21,400,000
Services : € 21,400,000
Signature date(s)
26/07/2007 : € 21,400,000

Summary sheet

Release date
20 November 2003
Status
Reference
Signed | 26/07/2007
20020666
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TUI Hoteles (Spain/Portugal)
TUI AG, one of the largest tour operators in the world.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 59.7 million, depending on the final definition of project cost
Approximately EUR 119.5 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

As a part of its Southern European expansion plans, TUI AG is seeking to modernise two of its hotels in Fuerteventura, in the Spanish Canary islands, and is promoting a new hotel in the province of Algarve in Portugal.

Investment in a in a high-grade resort hotel complex will contribute to the development of upscale tourism in the Canary Islands as well as in the Algarve.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project falls under the scope of the Directive 97/11/EEC on Environmental Impact Assessment, and notably of its Annex II. The Promoter has prepared Environmental Impact Studies under request of the local authorities as a condition for the release of the building permits. The outcome and the mitigating measures suggested in the study will be analysed, together with the Nature Protection aspects (“Habitat” and “Birds” Directives) by the Bank’s services during the appraisal.

This is a private sector project, where EU Procurement Directives are not applicable. The promoter follows current industry practices based mainly on competitive consultations among potential suppliers for goods and services.

Comments

Tourism

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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