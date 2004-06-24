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ICF SME GL VII

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 60,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 60,000,000
Credit lines : € 60,000,000
Signature date(s)
9/09/2005 : € 30,000,000
21/07/2004 : € 30,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
24 June 2004
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/07/2004
20020652
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ICF SME (Global Loan VII)
Institut Català de Finances
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to 33% of the total investment in projects on average.
Not available.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Projects of limited scale, mainly in industry, tourism and services but also in infrastructure, environmental protection and improvement, energy, health, education and housing promoted by SMEs.

Promoters of small and medium-sized projects. This global loan will be used to support the investments of SMEs in Catalonia.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

In accordance with the Bank’s global loans policy, ICF will ensure that national legislation and EU directives will be applied as regards environmental protection.

In accordance with the Bank’s global loan policy, ICF will ensure that national legislation and EU tendering directives are applied.

Comments

Industry, environmental protection, tourism and services.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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