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AVE CORDOBA MALAGA-PRIORITY TEN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 1,000,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 1,000,000,000
Transport : € 1,000,000,000
Signature date(s)
27/11/2006 : € 100,000,000
21/06/2007 : € 100,000,000
19/01/2007 : € 200,000,000
15/06/2006 : € 200,000,000
29/11/2005 : € 200,000,000
27/10/2006 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related press
Spain: EUR 200 million loan for high-speed train Malaga-Cordoba

Summary sheet

Release date
14 July 2004
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/11/2005
20020639
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
AVE Cordoba – Malaga – Priority TEN
Gestor de Infraestructuras Ferroviarias (GIF).
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to 50% of the total project cost.
Around EUR 2000 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the construction of the high-speed rail infrastructure between Cordoba and Malaga, both located in the Region of Andalucia (objective 1 area).

The project is a priority TEN and a key component of the Spanish high-speed rail network. The new line will connect with the existing high speed line from Seville to Madrid, and from there to Barcelona and France, thus providing interoperability with the European rail network.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Compliance with EU environmental directives and national laws shall be ensured.

Compliant with EU Directives.

Comments

Rail.

Other links
Related press
Spain: EUR 200 million loan for high-speed train Malaga-Cordoba

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EUR 200 million loan for high-speed train Malaga-Cordoba
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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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