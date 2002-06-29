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FINNISH SCIENCE PARKS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 45,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Finland : € 45,000,000
Services : € 45,000,000
Signature date(s)
10/10/2003 : € 45,000,000
Other links
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EUR 75 mio for financing health sectors and Science Parks in Finland

Summary sheet

Release date
13 June 2003
Status
Reference
Signed | 10/10/2003
20020629
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Finnish Science Parks
Technopolis Group and Hermia Science Park Ltd.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 70 million.
EUR 140 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project comprises the construction and/or renovation of laboratory and research premises for high-tech companies in four different science parks in Finland. Three of these science parks are owned by Technopolis Plc: Aviapolis in Vantaa, Technopolis in Oulu and Innopoli in Espoo. The fourth science park (Hermia) is located in Tampere.

The project will contribute to Finland’s position as one of the leading countries in high-tech research and development. It also enables further co-operation between academics and industry to facilitate the application of research findings.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

As a scientific park the project falls under Annex II of EU Directive EC/97/11 (industrial estate development). The basis for whether an EIA has been requested by the competent authorities or not, and actual/possible significant impacts on protected flora and fauna (Habitats and Birds Directives) will be verified during project appraisal.

EIB procurement rules will pertain.

Other links
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EUR 75 mio for financing health sectors and Science Parks in Finland

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

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Related press
EUR 75 mio for financing health sectors and Science Parks in Finland
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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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