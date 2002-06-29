Finnish Science Parks

Summary sheet
The project comprises the construction and/or renovation of laboratory and research premises for high-tech companies in four different science parks in Finland. Three of these science parks are owned by Technopolis Plc: Aviapolis in Vantaa, Technopolis in Oulu and Innopoli in Espoo. The fourth science park (Hermia) is located in Tampere.
The project will contribute to Finland’s position as one of the leading countries in high-tech research and development. It also enables further co-operation between academics and industry to facilitate the application of research findings.
As a scientific park the project falls under Annex II of EU Directive EC/97/11 (industrial estate development). The basis for whether an EIA has been requested by the competent authorities or not, and actual/possible significant impacts on protected flora and fauna (Habitats and Birds Directives) will be verified during project appraisal.
EIB procurement rules will pertain.
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