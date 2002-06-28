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MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE FRAMEWORK LOA

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Croatia : € 50,000,000
Urban development : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
30/07/2003 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related press
EUR 50 mio for upgrading of municipal infrastructures in Croatia

Summary sheet

Release date
30 May 2003
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/07/2003
20020628
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Municipal Infrastructure Framework Loan
The promoter is the Ministry of Public Works, Reconstruction and Construction (PWCR).The final beneficiaries will be the Local Authorities in the Areas of Special Government Concern (ASGC).
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
Approximately EUR 300 million. (The investment programme will be confirmed during the appraisal).
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Rehabilitation and upgrading of municipal infrastructure by Local Authorities in the Areas of Special Government Concern (ASGC). The proposed framework loan is directed at financing sub-projects of limited scale in the fields of urban renewal and rehabilitation including communal infrastructure, public utilities, local roads, social housing and related community facilities.

Selected sub-projects within given municipalities should be part of well defined and integrated strategies for regeneration designed to promote community development and a more sustainable settlement hierarchy, and are entirely consistent with the removal of obstacles for the return of refugees and displaced persons (DPs).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project comprises a large number of small urban infrastructure sub-projects focusing on the regeneration of selected settlements most adversely affected by the recent conflict in locations now designated as Areas of Special Government Concern. The net impact of the project as a whole should be environmentally beneficial.

Most of the proposed sub-projects are relatively small and will comply with national regulations but, where necessary, EU procurement protocols will be followed in accordance with Directive 93/37.

Comments

Urban rehabilitation

Other links
Related press
EUR 50 mio for upgrading of municipal infrastructures in Croatia

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EUR 50 mio for upgrading of municipal infrastructures in Croatia
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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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