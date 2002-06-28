MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE FRAMEWORK LOA

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Rehabilitation and upgrading of municipal infrastructure by Local Authorities in the Areas of Special Government Concern (ASGC). The proposed framework loan is directed at financing sub-projects of limited scale in the fields of urban renewal and rehabilitation including communal infrastructure, public utilities, local roads, social housing and related community facilities.
Selected sub-projects within given municipalities should be part of well defined and integrated strategies for regeneration designed to promote community development and a more sustainable settlement hierarchy, and are entirely consistent with the removal of obstacles for the return of refugees and displaced persons (DPs).
The project comprises a large number of small urban infrastructure sub-projects focusing on the regeneration of selected settlements most adversely affected by the recent conflict in locations now designated as Areas of Special Government Concern. The net impact of the project as a whole should be environmentally beneficial.
Most of the proposed sub-projects are relatively small and will comply with national regulations but, where necessary, EU procurement protocols will be followed in accordance with Directive 93/37.
Urban rehabilitation
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.