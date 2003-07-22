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ST PETERSBURG FLOOD BARRIER PROJECT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 40,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Russia : € 40,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 40,000,000
Signature date(s)
3/05/2005 : € 40,000,000
Other links
Related press
EUR 40 million for the Flood Protection Barrier in St Petersburg

Summary sheet

Release date
22 July 2003
Status
Reference
Signed | 03/05/2005
20020597
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
St. Petersburg Flood Protection Barrier Project
The Russian Federation
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
In the order of EUR 40 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Completion of the construction of a Flood Protection Barrier across Neva Bay.

Reducing the risk of flooding to the Municipal area of St. Petersburg.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The main environmental objective of the project is to ensure that there will be no further significant risk of human and economic losses from flooding in the City. An Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) has been carried out. The completion and operation of the Barrier are designed to meet relevant Russian and EU environmental, health and safety standards.

Contracts financed by the EIB will be subject to international competitive bidding.

Other links
Related press
EUR 40 million for the Flood Protection Barrier in St Petersburg

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EUR 40 million for the Flood Protection Barrier in St Petersburg
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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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