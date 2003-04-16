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FINNVERA GL V

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Finland : € 150,000,000
Credit lines : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
30/01/2004 : € 50,000,000
31/01/2005 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related press
EUR 50 mio for a global loan to Finnvera plc

Summary sheet

Release date
16 April 2003
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/01/2004
20020556
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Finnvera Global Loan V
Finnvera plc
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
Min. EUR 200 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Global Loan for the financing of SMEs in Finland.

Through the financial intermediary, the Global Loan would provide final beneficiaries (SMEs), with long-term funds at favourable conditions contributing to reducing investment costs and better match the expected economic life of the investments.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Compliance with EU directives and national legislation and guidelines will be made a condition and is to be confirmed for each allocation under the Global Loan.

EIB procurement rules applicable to Global Loans will pertain.

Other links
Related press
EUR 50 mio for a global loan to Finnvera plc

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EUR 50 mio for a global loan to Finnvera plc
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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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