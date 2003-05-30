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TERNA RENEWABLE ENERGY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 75,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Greece : € 75,000,000
Energy : € 75,000,000
Signature date(s)
30/06/2003 : € 75,000,000
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Summary sheet

Release date
30 May 2003
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/06/2003
20020538
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TERNA Renewable Energy

TERNA Energy S.A.
Contact: Mr K. Demopoulos

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 75 million
Estimated at EUR 170 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Then project comprises seven wind farms with a combined capacity of 144 MW.

The project supports Greek and EU policy promoting the production of electricity from renewable sources. The project’s output replaces fossil-fuel power electricity generation, and thus contributes to the reduction of CO2 and other harmful emissions released to the atmosphere.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Bank requires the promoter to comply fully with all relevant EU legislation in the field of the environment.

The Bank requires the promoter to comply fully with the provisions of the relevant EU procurement legislation.

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Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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