ASSAINISSEMENT VILLES MAROCAINES-OUJDA

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Rehabilitation, restructuring and extension of the sewerage networks, including the first treatment stage (wastewater treatment plant), in the city of Oujda (population: 450 000). The project also comprises priority upgrading of the drinking water supply network (partly financed by the Agence Française de Développement), as well as a technical assistance component (project management, operation, engineering and implementation of the works).
The project forms part of the Wastewater (sewage and stormwater) Master Plan of the city of Oujda, which provides for an investment programme totalling almost EUR 100 m between 2003 and 2015.
The project will consist of i) upgrading an inadequate combined sewerage network subject to frequent malfunctioning, ii) upscaling the stormwater collection system and ii) providing the city with a plant for treating wastewater before it is discharged into the Oued Bounaim, north of Oujda.
In view of its key environmental importance, the project is in line with the objectives of the Bank's FEMIP facility.
The Bank's environmental rules will apply.
The various components of the project will be put out to public tender in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement, with, where appropriate, publication in the OJEC.
Wastewater.
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