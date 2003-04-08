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ASSAINISSEMENT VILLES MAROCAINES-OUJDA

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 30,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Morocco : € 30,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 30,000,000
Signature date(s)
23/10/2003 : € 30,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
8 April 2003
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/10/2003
20020534
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Assainissement Villes Marocaines - OUJDA
Régie Autonome Intercommunale de Distribution d’Eau et d’Électricité d’Oujda (R.A.D.E.E.O.)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 30 m loan from EIB own resources with interest subsidy under the FEMIP - EUROMED II Mandate.
Approximately EUR 68 m.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Rehabilitation, restructuring and extension of the sewerage networks, including the first treatment stage (wastewater treatment plant), in the city of Oujda (population: 450 000). The project also comprises priority upgrading of the drinking water supply network (partly financed by the Agence Française de Développement), as well as a technical assistance component (project management, operation, engineering and implementation of the works).

The project forms part of the Wastewater (sewage and stormwater) Master Plan of the city of Oujda, which provides for an investment programme totalling almost EUR 100 m between 2003 and 2015.

The project will consist of i) upgrading an inadequate combined sewerage network subject to frequent malfunctioning, ii) upscaling the stormwater collection system and ii) providing the city with a plant for treating wastewater before it is discharged into the Oued Bounaim, north of Oujda.

In view of its key environmental importance, the project is in line with the objectives of the Bank's FEMIP facility.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Bank's environmental rules will apply.

The various components of the project will be put out to public tender in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement, with, where appropriate, publication in the OJEC.

Comments

Wastewater.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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