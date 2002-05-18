Logistik Center Linz

Summary sheet
The Logistic Center Linz (LCL) will be part of a larger redevelopment scheme of existing railway facilities in the city of Linz in Upper Austria, which is an important crossroads between Trans-European corridors in East-West and North-South directions. It will create a state-of-the-art facility for the handling and storage of itemized freight, with excellent rail and road connections, integrated into the domestic 24-hour-delivery network operated by Rail Cargo Austria.
The LCL replaces outdated existing facilities within Linz and neighbouring cities, which can no longer cope with market requirements. Thus, the new LCL facilities are crucial to maintain or increase the share of rail in the segment of itemized goods traffic.
The project is subject to Annex II of EU Directive 97/11. Appraisal will verify that it has received all environmental approvals.
OBB has published or will publish all works and services related to the project implementation in full compliance with both national and EU legislation, which will be verified during appraisal. Under these conditions, the procurement procedures followed by the promoter are suitable to the project and satisfactory to the Bank.
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