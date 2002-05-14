EMERGENCY HEALTH

Summary sheet
The proposed project (which would be the first in the Health Sector to be financed by the Bank in the Region) consists of emergency measures in a selected number of regional and district hospitals across the country.
The main objective of this EIB intervention is to restore basic facility functions (heating, laundry, catering) and essential clinical services (x-ray and other equipment). Hospitals suffer from long-standing neglect, and basic infrastructure as well as medical equipment are in serious disrepair, often either not functional or dangerous to patients and staff. The repair of the basic facilities would also imply major savings in the desperately short finances of hospitals.
All investments under this operation will be in existing institutions and an environmental impact assessment is unlikely to be called for in any case. In a number of instances, investments will procure direct and significant environmental benefits. Compliance with local and national environmental regulations will be ascertained during appraisal.
The compliance of procurement procedures will be ascertained during appraisal. A Project Implementation Unit, established in cooperation with the European Agency for Reconstruction, will be responsible for the bulk of procurement under the project.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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