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CIMPOR CIMENTOS MODERNIZAÇAO

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 60,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Portugal : € 60,000,000
Industry : € 60,000,000
Signature date(s)
18/09/2003 : € 60,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
19 December 2002
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/09/2003
20020511
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Cimentos Modernização
A cement and buildings materials group based in Portugal.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 65 million indicatively.
EUR 130 million indicatively.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the promoter's medium-term investment programme in Portugal, including the modernisation of three cement plants and three distribution centres, as well as ancillary investments in information and control systems.

The project forms part of an industrial programme intended to modernise the production facilities and enhance the productivity, efficiency and levels of environmental protection.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is designed to meet all relevant environmental laws and regulation.

Award of works, equipment supply and services contracts will comply with national and EU legislation.

Comments

Cement.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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