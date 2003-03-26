Hamburg Abwasser II

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The project comprises a large number of single schemes to improve Hamburg’s wastewater services, through reconstruction and upgrading of old system components. The project involves the modernisation of the wastewater treatment system of the city-state of Hamburg.
Like the first Hamburg Abwasser Project, the second aims at the reduction of environmental disturbances for Hamburg’s residents and the urban infrastructure system by adopting a proactive approach in network reconstruction and rehabilitation in line with the continuously up-dated 20-year rehabilitation programme. The project concerns a large number of smaller investments in different sewer catchment areas within the area of responsibility of HSE and in its treatment works.
At the time of appraisal of the Hamburg I project, canalisation works underwent Annex II of the EU Directive 85/337/EEC. Since 1999 the EIA Directive was amended by 97/11/EEC, which does not list sewers any more under Annex II. Thus no legal obligation exists for most project components of this Hamburg II project to be evaluated against environmental impacts. However, the HSE approach as far as environmental impacts are concerned will be examined during appraisal. The promoter’s procurement procedures will be examined during appraisal.
In respect of procurement for public works, European Union Directives.
Environment
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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