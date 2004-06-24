OSPEDALE DI MESTRE - PPP

Summary sheet
The project concerns the construction of a new hospital to replace an inadequate existing hospital. The project will be designed, built and operated by VSFP under a long-term concession granted by the local health authority.
The new hospital will overcome the shortfalls of the existing hospital and will allow the area of Venice/Mestre to consolidate and improve specialist hospital services (e.g. oncology, cardiology, eye surgery).
The project implies works on a greenfield site in a relatively rural setting in the borders of Mestre, which is not a protected area and does not present any specific nature conservation issues. In addition, the selected architectural design aims at integrating the building with the environment by using green areas and terraces.
The project has been procured in line with Italian legislation on the procurement of public works through project financing. The use of the project finance procedure was advertised in the EU Official Journal in December 2000.
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