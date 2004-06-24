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OSPEDALE DI MESTRE - PPP

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 70,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 70,000,000
Health : € 70,000,000
Signature date(s)
19/04/2005 : € 70,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
24 June 2004
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/04/2005
20020480
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Ospedale di Mestre PPP
Veneta Sanitaria Finanza di Progetto S.p.A. (VFSP).
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Approximately EUR 70m.
Approximately EUR 230m.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the construction of a new hospital to replace an inadequate existing hospital. The project will be designed, built and operated by VSFP under a long-term concession granted by the local health authority.

The new hospital will overcome the shortfalls of the existing hospital and will allow the area of Venice/Mestre to consolidate and improve specialist hospital services (e.g. oncology, cardiology, eye surgery).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project implies works on a greenfield site in a relatively rural setting in the borders of Mestre, which is not a protected area and does not present any specific nature conservation issues. In addition, the selected architectural design aims at integrating the building with the environment by using green areas and terraces.

The project has been procured in line with Italian legislation on the procurement of public works through project financing. The use of the project finance procedure was advertised in the EU Official Journal in December 2000.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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