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FACILITE APPUI ENTREPRISE PRIVEE II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 15,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Senegal : € 15,000,000
Credit lines : € 15,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/12/2002 : € 15,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
17 January 2003
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/12/2002
20020459
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Facilité d’Appui à l’Entreprise Privée II (FAEP II)
  • Banque Internationale pour le Commerce et l'Industrie du Sénégal (BICIS)
  • Banque Sénégalo-Tunisienne (BST)
  • Compagnie Bancaire de l'Afrique Occidentale (CBAO)
  • Crédit Lyonnais Sénégal (CLS)
  • Société Générale de Banques au Sénégal (SGBS)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 15 million
Not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Credit line for financing small and medium-sized enterprises through loans and leasing operations.

To improve the intermediaries' access to medium and long-term resources in order to promote the financing of SME ventures in Senegal, thereby fostering the competitiveness and growth of the country's private sector.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The environmental impact of each venture financed under the global loans will be assessed by the intermediaries in accordance with the instructions issued by the EIB, which will ensure that the ventures comply with the environmental standards that it normally applies.

Supplies, services and works contracts in respect of ventures financed will be awarded in accordance with the appropriate procedures - international or national competitive bidding or enquiries depending on the type of venture.

Comments

Industry, agro-industry, fishing, tourism and related service sectors, health and education

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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